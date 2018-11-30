COOS COUNTY — The Coos Bay Lions Club is doing its part to help children see again.
Since 1995, the Coos Bay Lions Club has provided free vision screenings to local schools. Last year across the state, the Lions Club conducted vision screenings at 600 schools and screened almost 180,000 children.
So far this year, the local club has held screenings in every school district in the county.
“The Lions Club, internationally, has a goal to improve sight and hearing and here we are stepping up to the plate,” said Donna Penny, event coordinator for the Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation. “It’s so important because if kids can’t see, then they aren’t going to succeed in school.”
For decades, the Coos Bay Lions Club would drive up to schools in a big mobile 18-wheeler and used eye charts for the tests. Now the process is more advanced with the use of a Welch Allyn camera that, in a matter of seconds, screens for six separate eye conditions.
Those conditions include amblyopia, myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism, anisometropia (unequal refractive power), strabismus (misalignment of the eyes), and anisocordia (unequal pupil size).
“It’s very easy to take pictures with these cameras,” Penny said, who has trained others to use it. “We can screen a class of 30 students in almost five minutes.”
The Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation has been trying to extend the screenings to all students in the state, not just those in kindergarten through fifth grade.
“The foundation paid for a lobbyist to go to the legislature because we’d like to screen every kid in the whole state,” Penny said. “The legislature gave us $1 million to use for two years and gave it to the Oregon Department of Education to manage. It’s not nearly enough to do everyone in the state because of the cost of the cameras and the cost to have people operate them. We will continue to try to lobby for more money to screen every student in the state.”
According to Penny, Senator Arnie Roblan supported the legislation behind this.
“He has been a big supporter,” she said.
At the Coos Bay School District, Superintendent Bryan Trendell has seen the Coos Bay Lions Club hold these screenings all of the 20 years he has been here.
“It’s a great program,” he said. “They aren’t eye doctors, but do a basic screening and flag a kid they find with troubles seeing and refer that family to an eye doctor.”
Not only that, but Trendell said the club has collected eye glasses through donations for years. That way, when a family can’t afford glasses for their children, those families can be matched up with a pair for free.
“They try to catch something that may not have been caught otherwise because not everyone gets their eyes checked on an annual basis,” Trendell said. “We want to make sure our kids can see what’s going on in class. A lot of times, a kid will sit there and not say anything when they can’t see the board or the book they are trying to read. This is a good way to catch that and provide our kids a level playing field.”
For Penny, she got involved in both the club and the vision screenings because she had worked as a teacher for the blind and visually impaired before retiring.
“We are the largest program that does this in the United States,” she said. “We average an 11 percent referral rate for children that need a follow up eye exam.”
Parents can opt out of the screenings, but if they do Penny said she hopes they go to an eye doctor to get checked out.
“This is just another example of our community interacting with the school district for our kids,” Trendell said. “We’re so grateful to the Lions Club and other organizations that do these screenings. It’s a huge benefit to our families and kids and we’re appreciative of the folks that stepped up.”