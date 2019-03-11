COOS BAY — The community is invited to ask questions about the new Eastside and Millicoma schools before construction begins.
The pre-construction community meeting is Tuesday, April 2, at 6 p.m. in the Millicoma School Library, 260 Second Ave., Coos Bay.
In a press release from the Coos Bay School District, plans for construction have been submitted to the City of Coos Bay for approval while the construction team warms up before work starts next month.
“The construction team is in the final stages of planning, phasing for the intricacies of the projects, which includes not only the construction of the new Eastside School, but roof and HVAC renovations and the addition of two new classrooms and security vestibule at Millicoma School,” the release said.
Chambers Construction is attending the community meeting to present its construction schedule and answer questions. Integrity Management Solutions, the district’s management consultant for the BEST Bond project, will also be available during the meeting to provide information.
“Watch for the upcoming flyer for the Eastside School groundbreaking ceremony, scheduled for April 12 at noon,” the release said. “Construction on both schools will continue through the summer and the next academic year.”
However, some work at Millicoma will be done while class is in session. The release pointed out that though this is necessary, the work will be phased with class schedules in mind to cause the least impact on students.
“All work at both schools should be completed by July 2020, allowing the school district time to complete interior furnishings in time for the 2020/21 school year,” the release said.