SOUTH COAST — The Coastline Library System has done away with late fees for children’s books.
“The goal is to ensure that the children of the community experience greater access to library materials and services that support their growth and learning,” stated a press release from the Coos County Library Service District. “This change increases access to books and materials for younger patrons.”
This change includes children’s books and audiobooks checked out after Dec. 4, though doesn’t include movies, young adult or adult materials or special collections. If an item is lost or damaged, including a children’s book, fines will still be issued.
“We are always looking for barriers to access and these fines on children’s books was a big one,” said Rebekah Westmark, youth services librarian at the Coos Bay Public Library. “Kids would have fines so large they wouldn’t be able to check out more books and that’s not okay. It was one way we could encourage kiddos to keep using the library.”
Before this change, accounts were charged 15 cents a day for any late children’s books and capped out at $4 on each book. If a fine reached over $5, the account was locked.
“If they had 20 books out and was late for three weeks, it adds up,” Westmark said.
Other libraries throughout the country have made this change and there wasn’t a significant increase in lost items, according to Westmark.
“It is a big concern for people against the idea, but I think that fostering the idea that this is your library, this is for the community to use, to get people to understand what we are here for and the good feeling that they won’t be charged, fosters good feelings and they will want to take care of their library,” she said. “I don’t think it will be as big an issue as people think.”
Westmark encouraged community members who haven’t been to the library for a while to return and see what it has to offer and it will erase fines for them.
“Libraries are important because in the summer when kids don’t have access to their school libraries, studies have shown that skills slide because they aren’t reading or being provided new material or information,” she said. “Kids involved in the public library over the summer, or through the year, don’t lose their skills but gain skills.”
This change to fines on children’s books is being made throughout the Coastline system, which is a dual-county library network with 13 libraries in Coos and Curry counties, as well as Southwestern Oregon Community College, the release said.