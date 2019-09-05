NORTH BEND — Starting this year, students can’t bring cellphones into class at North Bend Middle School.
Principal Ralph Brooks notified parents and students with a letter at the end of last school year to give everyone a heads up that the new policy would start the following year. He sent another letter out last month.
“We’re doing this because research shows students with cellphones are losing up to 15 to more days of school even though they are here because of time on their phone under the table or under the desk,” Brooks said. “We read too that in a case when cellphones were put on a table, even though one pinged, students looked at the table thinking it was theirs and it took 10 to 30 minutes until they could focus again.”
The new policy is that cellphones must be turned off five minutes to 8 a.m. when classes start. Phones must also be either in a locker or backpack and backpacks aren’t allowed in the classroom.
Cellphones can’t be used again until after the bell rings at 3 p.m.
“If students are out in the school, they can still have access to their phones between classes,” Brooks said. “Some teachers asked if they can use cellphones for projects, which is no problem. Kids just have to know to put them back.”
Though school across the North Bend School District started today, NBMS sixth-graders started a day early to get to know the campus and teachers and “get a really good start in a new school.” They also did team-building activities and got to know the school’s expectations during an assembly, including the new cellphone policy.
“If a student does use it or carry it, this week and this week only we will take it and give it back at the end of the day,” Brooks said.
After this week if a student violates the policy, their phone will be taken from them and brought to the office where their parents will be contacted. There the phone will wait to be picked up by the parents.
“Some parents might wait a week to pick it up while others might show up right away,” Brooks said. “So far, we’ve only had a couple parents wanting to know the ‘what-ifs’ concerning the new expectation but a message can be given to their kids at any time if they need to reach them. There is a phone in every room in this building. If that kid needs to be contacted, they can be immediately. That has always been the case.”
For Brooks, he loves the change. He remembered watching a video against using cellphones while driving. In it, it showed people walking while using cellphones and stepping into ponds or running into poles.
“The point was if people can’t walk with cellphones, why do you think they can drive and use them?” he said. “This is going to let kids focus on classes.”