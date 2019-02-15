COOS BAY — The local chapter of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Our Lady of the Sea, Court No. 2405, is offering two scholarships. One is for $2,500 and the other is for $1,200.
The scholarships are for a woman 25 years of age or older who wishes to continue their education. Applicants must be a resident of the Southern Oregon Coast, from Florence to Brookings.
Applications are available at the Coos Bay and North Bend public libraries, SWOCC, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and St. Monica's Catholic Church. They should post marked and returned to CDA Scholarship Committee, 68248 North Bay Road, North Bend, OR, 97459, no later than April 15. The winner will be notified and presented their award at the annual tea event on May 11.
For more information, call Susan Kulick at 541-297-0552.