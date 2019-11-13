NORTH BEND — North Bend School District’s Board of Directors is seeking candidates for the District’s Budget Committee. Interested people should submit a letter of interest by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, to the North Bend School District, Attn: Board of Directors, 1913 Meade Street, North Bend OR 97459.
The board will make the appointments at its regular board meeting scheduled for Dec. 9.
To be eligible for appointment, the appointive member must:
1. Live and be registered to vote in the district;
2. Not be an officer, agent or employee of the district
For further information, call 541-751-6797.
Contact information:
Cheri Schreiber cschreiber@nbend.k12.or.us 541-751-6797
Kevin Bogatin kbogatin@nbend.k12.or.us