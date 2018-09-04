COQUILLE — Elementary classrooms in the Coquille School District are going to look a little different this year.
For the first time, every student at Coquille Valley Elementary will be matched one-to-one with brand new Google Chromebooks.
“Education anymore isn’t just about writing and reading, it’s about improving your skills across the board so you can be effective in a lot of different environments and situations,” said Geoff Wetherell, principal at CVE.
Though it might be hard for some to imagine primary-aged students completing assignments online, using technology in the classroom is the new norm and as Wetherell explained it, this move is keeping Coquille current.
“We push hard to get our students the tools they need so when they leave Coquille they are ready just like any student in any other area,” he said. “Five years ago, the high school and junior high went to a proficiency model and implemented these Chromebooks across the board, so we realized if we didn’t get on board, we’d send our kids to junior high where they would spend a lot of time learning the ins and outs of how to use a Chromebook.”
Wetherell added that these online classrooms won’t be used all the time, but primarily for writing, keyboard learning, and to get ideas out through a computerized system.
“When teachers use Google Classroom, students can type rough drafts of writing assignments and teachers can make suggested edits on the side,” said Maureen March, dean of students at the Coquille School District. “Students can take those notes and make changes, so a teacher and student can go back and forth. It is well suited for writing.”
This allows students to get immediate feedback. For example, Wetherell described if a student wrote something that isn’t grammatically correct then the teacher cam jump in and tell them to look at their verbs.
Not only that, but teachers can grade assignments online through the Chromebooks. Typing is often faster than handwriting notes, which gives teachers more time to work on other projects with students.
“The days of teachers taking their papers, marking them up, and giving it back are over,” Wetherell said. “The attitudes of kids correcting their work is way more positive because it feels more like minor adjustments as you go rather than a whole paper with corrections being handed back, making you feel like you didn’t do very well.”
Google Classroom also gives students the chance to collaborate on a paper simultaneously. March pointed out that two students can sit across from each other in the same classroom while working on the same paper, where two identical cursers can be seen on their shared document.
“They can work collaboratively in that program and it takes away the criticism, making it more about collaboration,” she said.
Now that school is back in session, one of the assignments students will have is to write one paragraph about their summer vacation. With the Chromebooks, students have the opportunity to attach pictures.
“If they can attach a picture, those kids would write four paragraphs,” Wetherell said. “The incentives for them to do the work is amazing.”
According to March, the teachers at CVE are excited about the new technology in the classroom.
“We have a really young-minded staff,” she said. “We have a lot of experienced teachers who are tech savvy, so it’s been a smooth transition and once they see what they can do, they are eager to do stuff right away.”
“Teachers are competitive by nature, so when someone does something cool they want their kids to do that too,” Wetherell laughed. “As an administrator, I support it because if you’re not pushing the limits a little bit, the kids won’t get what they need.”
To make this happen, the district purchased the Chromebooks and carts to hold them for nearly $35,000. The district purchased seven carts, which each cost $2,000 and hold 30 Chromebooks, which individually cost over $100. According to Wetherell, the district pulled money together for the new technology from its general fund, through donors, and also from a grant through the Oregon Community Foundation that spans a three year period.
One teacher who has been instrumental in pushing the elementary schools forward is Arlee Hall. The third grade teacher has only been with the district for two years, but has made enough of an impact to also be selected as teacher of the year for the region.
“Our kids are digital natives and grow up in a world where they are surrounded by technology on a daily basis,” Hall said. “We do them a disservice if we don’t offer them the same opportunities in the classroom as well.”
Hall has pushed for more technology, including five new 3D printers that were integrated into the classrooms last year. He used them when his class had animal reports, where students printed models of the animals they studied.
“We had one student who did arachnids and printed an articulated tarantula,” he laughed.
Regarding the use of Chromebooks in the classroom, Hall said the students are fearless when it comes to technology.
“They instinctively know how to navigate,” he said. “It’s important because I’m trying to prepare them for jobs that don’t exist yet. When they graduate high school, there will be jobs that we can’t even fathom. The best skills to give them are to work as a community, be creative and critical thinkers.”