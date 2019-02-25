NORTH BEND — While parents and school alumni cheer on athletes in this week’s Class 3A state tournament, Chef Frank Murphy is quietly cheering on his students working outside over a wood fired oven.
For the third year in a row, Blazing Bulldogs Catering has opened shop on-site during the tournament.
“For a lot of students, quite a few, this is the only chance of getting a pat on the back,” said Murphy, the culinary teacher at North Bend High School. “We have 4.0 students and students who are not academically gifted and might be having a hard time in school, but this is an outlet they can excel in.”
This year, customers will be able to find Blazing Bulldogs Catering beneath a brand new canopy designed by the NBHS design class.
“If you can have a state-of-the-art canopy, this is it,” Murphy said of the sleek new weather-proof tent, complete with personalized flags. “There will be a TV, maybe not for the tournament, but we have a stand that holds the TV for our menu."
The oven will be ready this week to bake pizzas and possibly other foods, depending on what the students have planned, Murphy said.
“I just make sure they have what they need,” he explained. “They prep it, set it up and work it.”
This year, some of the profits will be donated to other clubs at NBHS that don’t have the chance to make money like the culinary students.
“If they need to buy something, then we’ll help them,” he said. “The students like doing this. If they didn’t, we wouldn’t do it. But they enjoy setting up, looking after the customer and seeing the smiles.”
Since starting the catering portion of the NBHS culinary class, these students not only learn how to work, but how to talk to people, take orders, make the product and make it look good.
Some students have learned such professional skills they have moved onto work at The Mill-Casino, as well as Front Street Provisioners where there is a wood fired oven.
“It’s nice when they get a job because of the experience they’re getting,” Murphy said. “The biggest thing this oven has done is give opportunities for kids to excel, especially the young adults looking for something that they can’t find in other places. I see their smiles, the ones who are missing out on other things, who aren’t in sports or get the As and the Bs. They are the ones who get in trouble for failing classes and don’t want to stay in school, but when they do something in culinary or our other (Career Technical Education) classes, it keeps them in school and if they’re in another day or two things can start to turn around for them.”
The oven will be outside of the gym during the tournament with pizzas being sold for $10.
“It’s rewarding, helping them with this,” Murphy said. “When they say, ‘Thanks Chef,' you can’t beat that feeling.”