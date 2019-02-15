COOS BAY — The Bay Area Hospital Community Foundation is accepting applications for community grants.
Each year the Foundation awards grants to local organizations working in innovative, collaborative ways to further our mission of improving the health of our community every day.
All requests must be from non-profit organizations and groups within the hospital’s operating region of Coos, Curry, Western Douglas and Western Lane counties. The deadline to apply is March 1.
For a grant application, visit http://www.bayareahospital.org/community-grant-application.aspx
For more information, contact Barbara Bauder at 541-269-8543.