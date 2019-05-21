COOS BAY — The At Risk Kids Project is saying goodbye to its location at the Harding Building this summer.
On Monday students helped pack boxes as the homeless assistance program prepares to switch to a new building up on the Marshfield High School campus. The move is a result of the BEST Bond project, which is demolishing part of the Harding Building and reconstructing it into the new Marshfield Junior High starting this summer.
Clothes are folded as the At Risk Kids Project packs up to move to its new location by August. Pictured is MHS senior Omar Rodriguez and ARK's…
“We will be open all of June and then closed all of July and part of August,” said Melinda Torres, ARK program manager and homeless liaison for the Coos Bay School District. “After school gets out, our summer hours will be Mondays and Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.”
Though official dates haven’t been decided yet as they schedule open hours around the move, she said that the project plans to open again at least a week before its annual Back to School event.
From the Harding Building, ARK is moving into the McKenzie House behind the high school next to the radio and woodshop classrooms.
“It’s exciting too because the Upward Bound community service project is to help us move this whole summer,” Torres said, adding that even so she is “bummed” to leave the place they called home at Harding. It was where the project landed after leaving its first home on 2nd Street when it was known as the Maslow Project.
When the ARK moved into the Harding Building, students made the space their own by painting murals on the walls both inside and on the side of the school. However, there won’t be student murals at the McKenzie House, according to Torres.
“There is brand new paint at the McKenzie House,” she said. “It’s nice so we don’t have to do that part again.”
But the work students did will be photographed and placed on display at the McKenzie House.
Though Torres is sad to leave the space underneath Harding, she is looking forward to the McKenzie House having a full bathroom with a shower that families can use who haven’t had a real shower in a month.
“It also has a full sized kitchen with a stove so families can cook meals and take them with them, which is exciting,” she said.
Not only that, but the new location allows the project to stay connected with a school to promote foot traffic for homeless students.
“We also want to put in a mini closet ARK at all the schools so they have access to hygiene products too,” said Barbara Green, education assistant at the ARK. “We are going to stock the schools up a little bit.”