COOS BAY — When the At Risk Kids Project received the $30,000 McKinney Vento grant last year, it paid for a number of programs.
One of those programs funded by the two-year grant was an elective at Marshfield High School called “Forecast for your Future.” It was such a success that ARK Program Manager Melinda Torres said it will soon be a requirement at Destinations Academy, an alternative school under the umbrella of the Coos Bay School District.
“It’s an Adulting 101 class,” Lisa DeSalvio summed up, the district’s Special Programs director.
Torres said the course focused on job and life skill readiness. The curriculum is based on attendance and participation. While it was an elective at Marshfield, a total of 12 students signed up and Torres arranged for local businesses to come in for job panels.
“They talked about the types of job skills needed for certain kinds of work,” Torres said, adding that she brought in people from Tri-County Plumbing and Wells Fargo. “Wells Fargo talked about banking and credit cards, how to set up a bank account. I had people talk about interviews, dress codes, drug use, and held mock interviews.”
According to Torres, Advanced Health added to the curriculum on when it’s appropriate to see a primary care provider, urgent care and the Emergency Room.
“They loved it so much, she is doing it next year and someone will train with her,” DeSalvio said.
As for making it a requirement at Destinations Academy, Torres said she is going to work with one of their teachers “so we’re all on the same page.”
“I have the curriculum and community connections already, so we’re going to work together and get this to as many students as possible,” she said.
The McKinney Vento grant also paid for the recent poverty simulation, which trained staff members on how to better support struggling impoverished students. The grant was also earmarked to put staff through the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) training. ACES, run out of Public Health, is a survey people take that evaluates childhood experiences. Through those experiences, it estimates diseases you may be likely to get, all the way to estimated time of death.
It also helped pay for the successful Cooking Matters course that is now expanding into Bandon, which teaches low income families how to cook on a budget.
“It is exciting to see this success,” Torres said.