COOS BAY — The Bureau of Land Management is now recruiting local high school students for a paid summer internship program in 2020. The internship is an opportunity for 10th, 11th and 12th-grade students to gain work experience and explore natural resource careers, all while connecting to public lands.
The Hutton Junior Fisheries Biology Program, of which the BLM is a partner, is an eight-week paid internship sponsored by the American Fisheries Society. The program typically runs from July through August, but start and end dates are flexible. During the internship, students will gain field experience in fisheries and other natural resource programs. The students will work closely with a variety of natural resource professionals from federal and state agencies, local tribes and nonprofit organizations in the Coos Bay area.
Applications are due Feb. 15. Additional information and the online application are available at hutton.fisheries.org. Interested students can contact Stephanie Messerle, BLM fisheries biologist, at 541-751-4230 or smesserl@blm.gov. Additional information about the BLM is available at blm.gov.
BLM
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.