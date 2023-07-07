education

The governor has 30 days to review some 300 bills, including the education funding legislation, approved by the Oregon Legislature following its adjournment June 25.

 Brian A Jackson

Last week, the Oregon Senate passed a number of key budget bills to fund state agencies for the upcoming biennium, including historic investments in K-12 schools and higher education. Having previously received approval in the House, these bills now head to the governor’s desk for her signature.

“We have spent the entire session carefully crafting dozens of state budgets in order to fund the critical services that our state offers every day,” said Senator Elizabeth Steiner (D-Portland), Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means. “I am proud of the work we have done and believe that our collective hard work has resulted in budgets that will support Oregonians through the next biennium.”

0
0
0
0
7





Online Poll

Do you believe the increases in the minimum wage in Oregon are fair and just?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments