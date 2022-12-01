Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

The 30th annual Economic Outlook Forum, brought to you by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and Banner Bank, is scheduled for Friday December 9, from 6:45 to 11 a.m. at the Mill Casino-Hotel. South coast residents will have the opportunity to hear from renowned economists and local leaders about projects of importance to our area.

The conference features Economist John Mitchell (M&H Economic Consultants), who will provide the keynote address on the national and regional pictures. John has the unique talent of making economics both interesting and entertaining.

