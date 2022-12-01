The 30th annual Economic Outlook Forum, brought to you by the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and Banner Bank, is scheduled for Friday December 9, from 6:45 to 11 a.m. at the Mill Casino-Hotel. South coast residents will have the opportunity to hear from renowned economists and local leaders about projects of importance to our area.
The conference features Economist John Mitchell (M&H Economic Consultants), who will provide the keynote address on the national and regional pictures. John has the unique talent of making economics both interesting and entertaining.
An overview of the Coos County and Coos Bay area economy will be provided by Guy Tauer, of the Oregon Employment Department. Areas of focus this year center around the many development projects planned and happening around the Bay. Two of the local updates will involve the city of Coos Bay and city of North Bend sharing housing planned development projects and other commercial development. The other Local Update comes from the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay discussing the coming Containerized Cargo project on the North Spit.
The popular feature “Home Grown Business Successes” will highlight operations who are actively linked into the community as well as being successful entrepreneurs. Additionally, to open the forum, we will have an introductory presentation from businessman and Mayor Joe Benetti on the economic developments and changes over his 40 years in the community. Pamela de Jong, Edward Jones Investments, will be our emcee for the program.
The forum is open to everyone. So mark it down, December 9, and come by the Chamber Office at 145 Central Avenue in Coos Bay or call at 541-266-0868 to purchase your tickets.
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, professional business organization made up of the Coos Bay, North Bend, and Charleston communities. The chamber works for a healthy economic climate of good jobs, more customers and efficient government. The Chamber’s strength lies in the number and diversity of its membership. With over 530 members strong representing every aspect of this area’s economy, we use their vast collective experiences and energy to make a positive difference in our community.
