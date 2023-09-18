Join the City of Reedsport for a fun filled weekend as we celebrate the Eclipse Viewing Family Fun Festival on October 13 and 14. Reedsport will be one of the first areas in the U.S. where we will be able to experience the spectacular 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse. This natural phenomenon will display a Ring of Fire in the sky as the moon passes between the sun and earth. The moon will be farther away from earth; therefore, it will not cover the sun completely, but it will create a ring of fire around the uncovered portion of the sun.
Start the weekend early! Join us for a Vendor Market on Friday, October 13, with artisans and makers lining the Highway 38 sidewalks in Old Town Reedsport from 5 – 8 p.m. Join Two-Shy Brewery for live music on Friday and Saturday. Make sure to visit our local businesses for great shopping deals.
On Saturday, October 14, the fun moves to Rainbow Plaza at 250 Water Avenue with the festival starting at 7 a.m. until noon. Free Admission. We will start the morning with a free Sugar Shack donut for the first 50 people. There will be vendors, music, and activities for the kids. Stay tuned for a complete list of activities!
In Reedsport, we will experience the eclipse trajectory beginning just after 8 a.m. The complete ring of fire is expected to be at its maximum at 9:18 a.m., and the final phase will end at approximately 10:38 a.m. Please make sure to use proper eye protection with ISO solar filters when viewing the eclipse. Eclipse glasses are available at the Umpqua Discovery Center and will be available the day of the event.
The event will end at noon. Giving you the perfect opportunity to visit one of our local restaurants for lunch. Spend the afternoon visiting our local shops, hiking a fun trail, or hangout by the water. Visit Two Shy Brewery in the evening for live music.
If you or your local organization would like to have a booth or volunteer to help with the event, please contact Rosa Solano at 541-271-3603 ext. 1008 or mainstreet@cityofreedsport.org.
