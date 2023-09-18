Eclipse Path
Courtesy from Travel Oregon

Join the City of Reedsport for a fun filled weekend as we celebrate the Eclipse Viewing Family Fun Festival on October 13 and 14. Reedsport will be one of the first areas in the U.S. where we will be able to experience the spectacular 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse. This natural phenomenon will display a Ring of Fire in the sky as the moon passes between the sun and earth. The moon will be farther away from earth; therefore, it will not cover the sun completely, but it will create a ring of fire around the uncovered portion of the sun.

Start the weekend early! Join us for a Vendor Market on Friday, October 13, with artisans and makers lining the Highway 38 sidewalks in Old Town Reedsport from 5 – 8 p.m. Join Two-Shy Brewery for live music on Friday and Saturday. Make sure to visit our local businesses for great shopping deals.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you planning to take the new COVID-19 booster shot?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments