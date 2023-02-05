Eastern Oregon University named 572 students to the Dean's List for the 2022 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework. View the full list at eou.edu/ua/deans-list.

EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence. As Oregon's Rural University, EOU serves as a center for education, culture, and scholarship. Students receive personal attention from their professors while building strong relationships with peers and mentors. Learn more at eou.edu/about.



