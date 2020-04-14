COOS COUNTY — In an effort to help medical first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight, Dutch Bros Coffee announced its plans to donate all of its April profits to #FirstRespondersFirst.
“We truly believe we’re all better together. Giving back to our customers and neighbors is part of our DNA,” said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros in a press release. “We’re so thankful to be able to support and serve our communities during this unprecedented situation.”
A fund dedicated to serving healthcare workers on the frontlines, #FirstRespondersFirst provides critical supplies, equipment and resources needed to protect tens of thousands of healthcare workers across the U.S.
“#FirstRespondersFirst is a really amazing initiative making a huge difference right now. We’re honored to help support this fund,” said Boersma. “We started this business not just to sell coffee, but to make an impact in positive ways. We hope we can do that this April and be a light in these difficult times.”
In March, the Dutch Bros Foundation donated an additional $1 million to provide relief to individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus.
The company also announced it’s paying its “broistas” an extra $3 per hour of “thank you” pay to its employees who choose to work through April 24 as well as providing paid sick leave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In