Chess is starting to rebloom after the pandemic but due to the previous lack of chess tournaments, scholastic chess players around the state are scrambling to meet the qualifications to attend the OSCF Oregon Scholastic Chess Federation’s State Championships to be held April 1 and 2 in Seaside.
Coquille held a “hybrid” tournament March 12 to assist their own players to meet the qualifications and also help players around the state to attend virtually and also meet the qualifications. Fortunately OSCF loosened the requirements to just eight qualifier games. Coquille held a five-rounnd qualifier tournament.
Nancy Keller, the tournament director, found the hybrid tournament to be extremely difficult with a high learning curve, but overall the tournament was a success. The next hybrid tournament should go much smoother.
Dustin Herker, a Coquille high school senior, annihilated all competitors in the advanced section as he was undefeated. Frank Morse, a Coquille home school student, had a single loss against Dustin and earned second place. Matthew Forgey, Bandon home school student, placed third in his first chess tournament and the distinction of being placed in the highest section. Vavun Lyengar, who played virtually from Portland tied with Mackinley Warncke from Coquille for fourth place.
The intermediate section competition resulted in a three way tie for first place with Harlan Morse (Coquille), Zeke Forgey (Bandon) and Ethan Swartz (Milwaukie). Noah Ish-Shalom (Coquille) won fourth place.
In the novice section, Roland Sima (Portland) was undefeated and won first place. Jordan Florez (Coquille) lost only to Roland and won second place. Ari Ish-Shalom, (Coquille kindergarten) won third place while Austin Gallagher and Miles Jennings tied for fourth.
March 19, Coquille will be holding another “hybrid” chess tournament at the Coquille High School Computer Lab. Information on registration, full tournament details and questions ca be emailed to drnancykeller@yahoo.com. Registration fee is $5. Competitors are asked to arrive by 9:45 a.m., with a players meeting at 10 a.m. Pre-registration required. All ages and skills invited.
