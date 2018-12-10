SOUTH COAST — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has postponed commercial Dungeness crab season until at least Dec. 31 along the entire Oregon coast.
The delay is a result of testing that has shown some crab are still too low in meat yield.
Crab quality testing in late November and early December showed that multiple areas within the tri-state region still did not meet the criteria for an opening, according to a press release from ODFW last week. The delayed opening will allow for crab to fill with more meat.
Dungeness crab season in Oregon is supposed to open Dec. 1, but can be delayed to ensure a quality product to consumers and to avoid wastage of the resource.
Testing will continue over the coming weeks to see if the season should open Dec. 31, the release said. If tests do not show higher yield, the season could be further delayed or be split into two areas with different opening dates.
In conjunction with the delayed ocean commercial season, commercial harvest of Dungeness crab in Oregon bays is now closed for the remainder of the year, the release said.
Crab closures are also currently in effect from Cape Blanco to the California border due to domoic acid levels. This closure applies to both recreational and commercial harvested crab from bays and estuaries, beaches, docks, piers, and jetties. Recreational crab harvesting outside of these areas remains open, the release said.