Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will conduct enhanced DUII patrols during the Dunefest event in Winchester Bay August 2-7, 2022.

Utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, deputies will perform enhanced DUII patrol on the sand and on the roadways around the event. 

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you worried Monkeypox will spread throughout Oregon like what's happening in California?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments