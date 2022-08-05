The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will conduct enhanced DUII patrols during the Dunefest event in Winchester Bay August 2-7, 2022.
Utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, deputies will perform enhanced DUII patrol on the sand and on the roadways around the event.
“These grant dollars allow for safer roadways and recreation areas,” Lt. Brad O'Dell said. “Whether you are driving impaired on pavement, the sand or other location open to the public in Douglas County, you will be arrested. Impaired driving is never acceptable."
Deputies will specifically be patrolling to find impaired operators, including those on ATVs. The Sheriff's Office encourages those enjoying the Dunefest event to do so responsibly.
You can save a life by reporting drunk drivers to 9-1-1.
