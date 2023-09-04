DUII Crash in ODNRA

On September 2nd, 2023, around 7:25 pm, Coos County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a side-by-side had crashed in the Hauser Flat area of the ODNRA and that the vehicle was on fire.
Hauser Fire Department extinguished the fire before Patrol Deputy M.R. Smith arrived at 7:34 pm.
Deputy Smith learned that the passenger of the vehicle was transported to Bay Area Hospital (BAH) due to significant injuries. The driver, Jamison Ellis (43), was also transported to BAH due to his injuries.
During the investigation, Deputy Smith learned that Mr. Ellis was seen driving erratically around Hauser Flats and V6 Hill. Mr. Ellis was seen doing this with a passenger and had reached estimated speeds of 65-70 mph while driving over V6 Hill.
The vehicle cleared a large distance before slamming nose-first into a flat portion of Hauser Flat and catching fire. Good Samaritans ran to Mr. Ellis and his passenger's aid and found that he was trapped in the driver's seat of the side-by-side.
At BAH, Deputy Smith finished with his investigation. It was learned that Mr. Ellis was under the influence of intoxicants. Mr. Ellis and the passenger were both being treated for their injuries. Deputy Smith provided Mr. Ellis with a criminal citation for DUII. Still, the final charging determination will be made by the Coos County District Attorney’s Office and could include additional charges.
Thank you to our partners at Hauser Fire for their quick response, and to the Good Samaritans that responded to assist during this incident.
