Drum at Mingus

The Takohachi Taiko Drumming ensemble attracted a large crowd to their performance on Saturday, July 22. Attendees spread out on the lawn at the Mingus Park Amphitheater while they enjoyed the show and the sunshine.

The Coos Bay Library sponsored the performance, inspiring locals to learn more about Japanese culture through music and dance. The family friendly event featured Taiko drums, Tsugaru Shamisen, Shinobue Bamboo flute and more.

