COOS COUNTY — Unwanted drugs are being turned in for proper disposal in Coos Bay and North Bend this weekend.
According to a press release from Bay Area Hospital, the Drug Disposal Coalition’s annual event is Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coos Bay Fire Station located on 450 Elrod Ave. This event means the public can bring unused, expired, or unwanted medications and needles for safe disposal.
“The drop off is kept anonymous, and after the event, the drugs are securely transported to a facility where they are properly disposed,” the release said.
The event is an effort to keep these chemicals and needles out of landfills and water supplies and to protect homes from theft and to keep these items from falling into the wrong hands.
“Last year, 319 pounds of medication and 290 pounds of needles and syringes were collected at the four-hour event,” the release said. “Organizations involved in the Drug Disposal Coalition include Bay Area Hospital, North Bend Medical Center, Coos Health and Wellness, and Advanced Health with support from Coos Bay and North Bend Police Departments, Coos Bay Fire Department, SCINT, and DEA.”
For more information, contact Barbara Bauder at 541-269-8543.