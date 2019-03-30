COOS BAY — More than 700 pounds of unwanted needles and syringes were collected at the annual Drug Take Back event hosted by the Coos County Drug Disposal Coalition on Saturday.
The event, which was held at the downtown Coos Bay Fire Station, encouraged community members from around the county to anonymously and safely dispose of their unwanted medications and needles.
Kerrie Mitchell takes notes during a Drug Take Back event Saturday at Coos Bay Fire Department Station No. 1.
Bay Area Hospital’s Chief Development Officer Barbara Bauder said the event plays a huge role in keeping harmful chemicals and needles out of the area’s landfills and water supplies.
“It’s very heartwarming to know that we are fulfilling a need within the community,” she said. “People are also very grateful that we have this option available for them for free.”
With hundreds of community members attending Saturday and the high amount of items turned in, Bauder said the coalition might now be considering hosting a second event later this fall.
According to Bauder, while the group has only been collecting needles and syringes for about two years, this is by far the largest amount it has received. About 555 pounds of prescription and over the counter medication was also collected.
Rachel Stappler, a physician assistant and reserve officer with the Myrtle Point Police Department, was also on site Saturday helping with the event’s collection.
“Part of the issue is if we have undisposed medications is that it can get into the hands of children and people who they don’t belong to,” said Stappler.
This can lead to folks either abusing or inappropriately using medications and increasing their chances for substance abuse and mental health issues.
The Coos County Drug Disposal Coalition is made up of personnel from the North Bend Medical Center, Coos Health & Wellness, Bay Area Hospital, Advanced Health as well as law enforcement officials from Coos Bay and North Bend police departments, SCINT, DEA and the Coos Bay Fire Department.