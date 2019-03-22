COQUILLE — Unwanted drugs can be handed off to the Coquille Police Department next month for proper disposal.
The event is Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to noon at the department, 851 N. Central Blvd., Coquille.
With the CPD is the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, helping make this event possible for its 17th opportunity in nine years. The event gives residents the chance to “prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs,” a Coquille Police Department release said.
However, the drop off won’t accept liquids, needles or sharps. It will only take pills or patches.
“The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked,” the release said, adding that just last fall alone Americans turned in almost 460 tons, or more than 900,000 pounds, of prescription drugs at over 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and 4,800 of its state and local law enforcement partners.
“Overall, in its 16 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in almost 11 million pounds — nearly 5,500 tons — of pills,” the release said. “This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”
Now residents are being told not to flush medicines or throw them in the trash to avoid health hazards, making disposal that much harder for people, the release said.
For more information, call the CPD at 541-396-2114.