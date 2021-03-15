A 20-year-old man faces multiple charges after wrecking his vehicle with several juveniles inside early Sunday morning March 7th.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just before 2 a.m. Sunday. On the call, dispatchers heard nothing but screaming, and they were able to determine the call came from mile post 1 on Catching Slough Road.
Dispatchers were able to learn there was a vehicle accident where a car went into Catching Slough.
When deputies arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl with some passersby. The vehicle was located hood down in the slough with the passenger compartment submerged. The teen girl was transported by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital.
While investigation, deputies learned the teen was passenger inside the vehicle, which was being driven by Tristan Ornbaun. Three other people were also inside the vehicle.
One occupant, a juvenile male, was identified when he was taken to Bay Area Hospital with injuries.
Deputies were able to determine the vehicle had left the roadway, possibly hydroplaning and came to rest in Catching Slough. The injured female was left on the scene as the other four in the car fled. Ornbaun left the scene but return about half an hour later.
After investigating, deputies arrested Ornbaun for assault II, assault III, failing to perform duties of a driver with injured persons, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another (2 counts). The juvenile male was treated for minor injuries. The injured female was flown by Reach Air Ambulance to Portland due to sustaining serious physical injury.
All of the occupants of the vehicle were believed to be underage and returning home after attending an underage drinking party in the Sumner area.
The case remains under investigation. Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor. If anyone has information regarding this crash, they are encouraged contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7800. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Coos Bay Police Department, Millington Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In