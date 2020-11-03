The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay is conducting dredging operations in the Charleston Marina Complex in November and December and boaters are urged to be wary of the work.
The dredging will take place near the Point Adams Facility and the Russell Marine fuel dock. Boaters are advised to use extreme caution navigating in the inner basin and within the vicinity of the outflow pipe in both the marina complex and within the Coos Bay Harbor, Port officials said in a press release.
The outflow pipe is marked within the inner basin with orange pencil buoys. The pipe extends into the bay from the marina and is marked with four large, white floats.
The dredging work will improve navigability within the marina footprint and ensure ongoing accessibility for the commercial and recreational fishing fleets, Port officials said.
“Mariners are advised to use extreme caution when operating vessels within the vicinity of the marked dredge pipe,” officials said. “If the marked pipe has the potential to interfere or alter navigation for vessels operating within the Marina or the Coos Bay Harbor, please contact port dredging crews for further assistance in navigation.”
The crews can be reached by phone at either 541-294-1555 or 541-294-3234.
