Christine Drazan has risen to the top of the Republican party in Oregon through her work in the Legislature. She is now hoping that experience gives her a chance to represent the party in the race for governor.
This week, she brought her campaign to the South Coast, reaching out to voters who will pick the Republican candidate for governor. Drazan announced recently she is stepping down as as the House Republican leader to focus on her campaign.
She said after decades one one-party rule, it is time for a new voice and a new vision in the governor’s mansion.
“Sometimes people who are elected don’t always listen, they don’t always represent us,” Drazan said. “Sometimes they make problems. The real problem is leadership. That’s what’s missing right now.”
Dragon made a name for herself in state politics when she led a walkout from the Legislature to stop a cap-and-trade bill being pushed by the Democrats.
“We didn’t have a choice,” Drazan said. “We had to walk out.”
She said if elected, her first actions would be to end some of the moves made by current Gov. Kate Brown.
“Day one has to be an end to the vaccine mandate,” Drazan said. “We’re also going to end the mask mandate. Folks, do we really think she’s going to end the mask mandate in March. Remember, it was two weeks to flatten the curve.”
From there, Drazan would move to other issues important to the state.
“We’ve got to support our law enforcement,” she said. “If we don’t do that, we won’t have safe communities.”
The key, Drazan said, will be to use facts and share factual information with the state.
“We have to lead with facts and not fear,” she said. “Right now, the Democrat super majority in Salem is governing by fear. Our political leaders need to respect citizens and respect Oregonians enough to know we can protect ourselves.”
A wife and mother of three, Drazan said she ventured into state politics because she wanted to help people. She said as governor, that mission will not change.
“As governor, Oregonians are going to get what they deserve,” she said. “Oregonians are going to get what they’re asking for, to be heard, to be respected.”
Drazan said one of her key goals as governor would be to make the state business friendly. She said the Democrats in Salem have made move after move that hurt business, but they have never learned the lesson.
“We need businesses,” she said. “Oregon has one of the worst business climates in the nation. We have one of the highest tax rates in the nation. We have got to stop tax increases that drive up prices for all of us. We can do that. With a Republican governor in the state of Oregon, we can veto that.”
While Democrats control almost all aspects of state government, Drazan said it is a perfect time for a Republican to take control. She explained with Brown’s unpopularity, Pres. Joe Biden’s struggles in the polls and growing unpopularity with COVID restrictions, a Republican can win in 2022.
“It matters who comes out of the Republican primary this year,” Drazan said. “I’m a small-town girl. I need your help with the primary. We have an absolute opportunity to put a Republican in the governor’s seat.”
She said those interested in change can help out by being active, locally and at the state level.
“When people show up, it changes things,” she said. “It can and does make a difference. In this election cycle, it’s important we show up.”
With COVID being one of the key issues in the Republican primary, Drazan said she believes firmly in individual choice.
“I am all about choice,” she said. “For me, I made the decision to get vaccinated. I’m around a million people. I made the decision myself. If someone else doesn’t, that is their choice.”
With the primary race heating up heading to the May election, Drazan said her proven leadership should help her stand out in a crowded field.
“All these problems we’re talking about are absolutely solvable with leadership,” she said. “Everything you can do, everything you are, this is the time.”
