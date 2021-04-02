Caleb Phillips Hartman

A Drain man was arrested on Sunday for sex abuse. 

On Sunday, March 28, the Douglas County Sheriff’s office became aware of a report of sex abuse which had occurred at a residence in the Drain area. The investigation ultimately led to the arrest of 24-year-old Caleb Phillips Hartman. The victim, an adult female, was known to Hartman. 

Hartman was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was lodged on a single count of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree. 

