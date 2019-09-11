COOS BAY — A drain line is being repaired near the intersection of North Third Street and Commercial Avenue.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, the closure started Tuesday, Sept. 10, and will last through Thursday, Sept. 12.
“For safety reasons, this work will require a full road closure on North Third Street between Commercial Avenue and Central Avenue,” the release said of the contracted work with Benny Hempstead.
The street will also remain closed overnight to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.
“There will be no on-street parking in this portion of North Third Street while this replacement is underway,” the release said. “Drivers and pedestrians are advised to please exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area. The city thanks you in advance for your cooperation and patience during the completion of this project.”
For more information, call the city's public works engineering division at 541-269-8918.