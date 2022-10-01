On Saturday, October 8, there will be dragons at the Coquille Chess Tournament. Dragon figurines will be the prizes. The tournament will be held at the Coquille High School Library and is open to all ages, all skill levels.
Register with drnancykeller@yahoo.com or at 9:30 a.m. the day of tournament. There is a $5 registration fee, which includes five rounds and no elimination. Bring lunch as there is no scheduled lunch break.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In