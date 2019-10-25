COOS BAY — “Halloween is kind of the premiere gay holiday,” said Alan Brown, aka Salli B. Goode about this weekend’s Drag Show and Halloween Party.
The event is Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. in the Skybar Lounge and Bar at 158 Central Ave., in Coos Bay. Tickets are $10 at the door and $50 goes to the best costume of the night.
“It will be fabulous,” Brown said, one of the emcees for the drag show. “I have drag queens coming in from Salem to Vancouver, Wash.”
The performers include Ronin Hyde, Ren Agade, Oren Octavia, Simply Devine, Rhea Rhange, and Savannah Eronica Jackson.
“This is the first time we’ve done a Halloween party,” Brown said. “But Skybar is turning into a very helpful venue. I love working with them because they make it easy.”
All money raised from the event will go to Pride. Brown hopes to fill Skybar to capacity, pointing to the Pride event over the summer that brought in 350 people.
“I want to fill the venue,” he said. “Halloween is the one day a year we’ve always been able to be ourselves, whoever that is. It’s a holiday we turn out for because you can dress as a boy or a girl and no one cares, even in conservative areas. But I hope everyone comes out. Gay, straight, whatever, come out and have fun.”