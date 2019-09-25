SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's draft conservation plan for lampreys is now available for public review and comment. Find the Coastal, Columbia and Snake Conservation Plan for Lampreys in Oregon at https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/CRP/coastal_columbia_snake_lamprey_plan.asp.
The plan has been under development for several years, including coordination with various stakeholders and partners over the last year, according to a press release. It covers four of the state’s native species of lamprey: Pacific lamprey, western river lamprey, western brook lamprey, and Pacific brook lamprey. Pacific lamprey are the most well-known, as they are an important part of the culture of Native American tribes, who have harvested them for thousands of years for ceremonial, medicinal and food purposes. Interest in lamprey conservation has increased dramatically over the last two decades as concern has grown over their status.
To find out more about the plan and provide comments, attend one of the following public meetings:
• Salem, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m., Commission Room at ODFW, 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE
• Clackamas, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m., ODFW North Willamette Watershed District Office, large conference room in building 16, 17330 Evelyn St.
Comments can also be sent to Benjamin.J.Clemens@state.or.us or mailed to Conservation Plan for Lampreys, ODFW, 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem OR 97302 through Oct. 16.
The Commission will be asked to adopt this conservation plan at their Dec. 6 meeting in Salem.