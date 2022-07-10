Less than two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled abortion is not a Constitutional Right, more than 50 people protested in downtown Coos Bay, saying the decision will harm women across the nation.
Ashlee Francis brought her son, Dakari Trask, to the event because she is concerned about friends and family in other states.
"I'm here to protest and show support to the areas going through Roe vs. Wade issue right now and have the absolute bans,' Francis said. "We're from Arizona, and they're trying to have a full abortion ban."
Francis said she made the difficult decision to have an abortion after Dakari was born because she wanted to be able to give him the life he deserves. She said every woman should have the right to decide on their own.
"It is a super important choice and should not be taken lightly," she said. "Every woman out there should be able to make their own choice."
Davion Trask, Dakari's dad, joined Ashlee in protesting. He said banning abortion could be dangerous and cost women their lives.
"Safety, No. 1," he said when asked why he joined the protest. "If they can't make the decision themselves, they're going to have to make it an unsafe manner."
Davion said he fully supports a woman's right to choose when it comes to abortion.
"For us, being able to control our own manner was important," he said. "People always want to make a law that doesn't concern them. It's only a decision for a woman."
Alycia Rose came to the protest with I Dissent. She said her concern was the Supreme Court was stripping away many rights, not just the right to an abortion.
"We're here today to protest our human rights," she said. "It started our with the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, and it expanded quickly to all human rights. They want to take away gun rights from states, they want to end Miranda rights, they want to take away Native American rights to their land."
She said the protest was a way to make a difference, but she said she urges people to go even further.
"We need to write to all legislative figures," she said. "We need to contact the White House, we need to contact all legislators here in Oregon, but other states as well. There are Facebook pages to help."
Rose said she is planning to start a chapter of the National Organization of Woman for Southern Oregon to provide another resource.
Charlotte Hutt also joined the protest, saying human rights cannot be stripped away like they have been in recent weeks.
"I have children and grandchildren and they have families and they need to be able to live and not have undue burdens placed upon them," Hutt said. "I want them moms safe and healthy. Dobbs was wrongly decided. They misread the 14th Amendment. Alito ignored that abortion was common and was safe when the Constitution was written. Their originalism is fake."
In fact, Hutt said, stripping abortion rights moves the U.S. back to its darkest days.
"At the time of the Constitution, the only women who didn't have the right to abortions were slaves," she said. "Free women owned their bodies. The court has decided wrongly. We need to get the truth out."
Hutt said human rights should never be stripped from people, warning it is a dangerous slope.
"I had rights that are being taken away," she said. "I was young when I saw a 15-year-old being taken away in a straight jack. I saw girls bleeding in the bathroom. My mother, who was a staunch Republican, was a strong supporter of abortion rights."
Hutt said she has little confidence in the Supreme Court, so she urged lawmakers to take a stand.
"We need Congress to write some laws," she said. "Something must be done."
Rose said protestors would continue to hit the streets as long as necessary to return rights to the people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In