Madysun Wilson is now a freshman at Southwestern Oregon Community College.

 Michael Sullivan/InvestigateWest

Madysun Wilson had already given up on graduating when the dean at her high school showed up during her shift at Papa Murphy’s in Coos Bay.

She was technically homeless, crashing at a friend’s house after leaving her family home at 15. Casey McCord, the dean, had been calling her relatives for weeks letting them know Wilson was on the verge of dropping out of Marshfield High School.

Coos Bay community members who are up to 21 years old and their families can visit the ARK Project at Marshfield High School, which Melinda Torres runs for the school district.
Melinda Torres, left, is the employee tasked with connecting with and supporting homeless students in the Coos Bay School District.
“For the majority of my life, I didn’t think I was going to graduate high school,” Madysun Wilson said. But with help, she decided, “I wanted to (do) better.”


