NORTH BEND — The Mill-Casino Hotel hosted its second annual Food Truck Off competition in North Bend as food trucks from throughout Oregon gathered to battle it out and show off their skills. The event gathered over 20 vendors to compete in seven different categories over the weekend.
Katherine Hoppe, the tourism and content manager for The Mill Casino-Hotel, said this year the event invited about 10 judges from different backgrounds to evaluate the entries. The guidelines were simple; the judges sampled dishes from 19 food trucks and ranked each one on a scale from one to 10 based on its presentation, taste and creativity.
“We wanted a wide variety of food trucks for the community to come out and try foods that they don’t always get to have,” said Hoppe.
The top three dishes were selected in each category and a cash prize ranging from $300 to $700 was awarded based on their ranking. Local food truck Elkhorn BBQ took home first place in the best barbecue category and was also named the winner for people’s choice. Other winners included Papa’s Doggs for the best kitchen sink category and Doggie Style and Maui Ric’s for best global cuisine.
Among those who competed was Just Perfect Food, a food truck owned by Cave Junction couple Karen and Larry Bertram whose food is focused on fresh and healthy ingredients.
According to Karen, the couple originally got the idea of starting the business from passing a food truck one day on the side of the road. The couple decided to leave their former employers and start on their new career together travelling the state to various festivals and events.
“It has been a lot of fun and we love feeding people,” said Karen. “Our slogan is we do healthy, homemade food with a touch of mom.”
The three-day event also donated half of the admission proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon. The group had its own booth set up at the competition to help inform attendees of the services and programs it has to offer.
Angie Reiber, the program director for the local Boys and Girls Club, said the proceeds donated by the event will go straight into the club’s general fund to help provide access to these programs to children in the area.
“The community might not know of all the programs we have to offer and what we do,” said Reiber. “So, for us having the chance to be at this event means a lot.”
The event awarded a total of $8,500 in cash prizes and featured live music from The CRBQ Band, Mo’Jo Boogie and The Young Bucs.