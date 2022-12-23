Jamie Doyle

Coos Bay’s Jamie Doyle was recently named the interim leader of extension and management for Oregon Sea Grant.

 Contributed photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Oregon Sea Grant named Coos Bay’s Jamie Doyle as the interim leader of extension and engagement. Doyle assumed the position on December 1.

In this role, Doyle will work with people at Oregon State and county agents on the coast to address coastal environmental issues. Doyle will also help manage Oregon Sea Grant’s educational programs and aid coastal partners through research and outreach approaches.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you going out to celebrating New Year's?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments