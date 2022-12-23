The Oregon Sea Grant named Coos Bay’s Jamie Doyle as the interim leader of extension and engagement. Doyle assumed the position on December 1.
In this role, Doyle will work with people at Oregon State and county agents on the coast to address coastal environmental issues. Doyle will also help manage Oregon Sea Grant’s educational programs and aid coastal partners through research and outreach approaches.
The Oregon Sea Grant is an Oregon State University coastal and marine program focusing on education, outreach, and communication.
Established at Oregon State University in 1971, Oregon Sea Grant is one of 34 programs within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Sea Grant College Program.
Doyle received her master’s degree in Marine affairs from the University of Washington. She previously worked as a program manager and analyst for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s research activities in Southeast Asia.
Doyle has worked for Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon State University Extension Service since 2008 and served as leader of extension and engagement for six months in 2021.
“My background was in marine biology, and I really like the science, but I really appreciate where humans interact with the natural world,” Doyle said. “And this type of position is a chance to do that on a variety of different topics that feel important and meaningful.”
Doyle will replace Dave Hansen, the former leader of extension and engagement at Oregon Sea Grant, who retired after 12 years in the position. Doyle is based in Coos Bay and has worked as an extension agent for Oregon Sea Grant in Coos County.
“I think being based in the county and seeing different perspectives from coastal residents helps you understand the diversity of views that people have and how there’s not a one size fits all answer,” Doyle said.
While it is unclear whether Doyle will remain in this position beyond this interim designation, she is excited to get to work and see where the opportunity takes her.
