EUGENE — On Saturday, Sept. 23, Doyle Canning launched her campaign for Oregon’s 4th District as the first Democratic woman to ever run for the seat.
She is running in the Democratic primary and is committed to not taking any corporate money in her run against 32-year incumbent U.S. Rep Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.
“I am running for Congress because it is time to take a stand,” said Canning in a press release. “I am running to represent you, because weak leadership, and a failure to stand up to the corruption of the Trump administration, and corporate money in our politics, has created a crisis for our country, our climate and our communities. I am taking a stand to combat climate change, to fight for an affordable future, to take on corporate power and to close the detention camps at the border immediately.”
Canning’s platform focuses on climate justice and developing an affordable future for all, including universal healthcare, affordable housing and student debt cancellation.
Canning's statement says she is a mother, community organizer and progressive leader who has been working for over 20 years to build grassroots movements for change.