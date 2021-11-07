The perfect solution for getting into the holiday spirit and working on your gift giving list is to come to Coos Bay downtown for the annual Downtown Holiday Open Houses. Downtown merchants have decked the halls with beautiful Christmas cheer and all the inspiration you need.
Mark your calendars for Friday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, November 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Holiday Open Houses.
Browse participating shops for gift-giving inspirations and holiday home décor. Start your shopping journey at Katrina Kathleen’s Home Décor – 191 S. Broadway or Checkerberry’s Flowers & Gifts – 1290 N. Bayshore Drive (Coos Bay Village) and pickup your Downtown Open House map to more shops all waiting to show you the newest and latest ideas for holiday gift giving. While there, don’t forget to sign up to win great prizes.
And when you shop downtown businesses, remember to save your receipts. Starting November 12 through the 27, shoppers who collect $100 in receipts from Coos Bay Downtown merchants can turn them in for a commemorative mug during Shop Small Saturday, November 27. Bring your receipts to Jennie’s Shoe Store located at 262 Central Avenue in Coos Bay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and pick up a mug for every $100 you spend in downtown. Be sure to pick up a flyer for additional Shop Small Saturday Business specials and be entered to win a prize drawing while you’re there.
Eat, shop, mingle and explore your Coos Bay Downtown for the holidays. Bring a friend and make a day of it. All participating businesses are following recommended COVID guidelines so be sure to wear your mask and remember to social distance.
To learn more about the Coos Bay Downtown Association Holiday Open Houses and view a map of participating businesses, visit www.coosbaydowntown.org and follow @coosbaydowntown on Facebook.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work, and visit by continually enhancing the quality life of the downtown area.
