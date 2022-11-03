The perfect solution for getting into the holiday spirit and working on your gift giving list is to come to Coos Bay downtown for the Annual Downtown Holiday Open Houses.

Mark your calendars for Friday, November 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as participating businesses open their doors for the Holiday Open Houses.

