COOS BAY — After being closed for about three months, the Visitor Information Center, located on 50 Central Avenue, in downtown Coos Bay is reopening its doors.
According to Janice Langlinais, executive director of the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau, the center reopened this week in conjunction with the 2020 Downtown Coos Bay Farmers Market, which kicks off its season on June 3.
“The center is one of those support services to the Farmers Market,” said Langlinais. “Residents and visitors who go to the market often stop by the visitor’s center to use its bathrooms, wash their hands or to pick up information and ask our volunteers for advice or suggestions.”
With assistance from the City of Coos Bay, Langlinais said the center has implemented new safety protocols and guidelines to keep folks who come inside safe against any potential exposure related to the new coronavirus.
The center has installed a new Plexiglas frame around its service counter to keep volunteers and visitors protected, posted signage of the new rules, increased its sanitation of the center and prepackaged sets of local brochures for people to grab and go.
An extended sign-in sheet for contact tracing has also been placed inside the center, suspension of sampling and merchandise will be placed in the back and pulled upon request. Volunteers and staff will be equipped with personal protective gear and will wear face masks.
Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings as well and to social distance themselves from others, said Langlinais.
“Cheryl Crockett, the Manager of the Coos Bay Information Center, has spent these last three months getting our center ready for volunteers and visitors to return,” Langlinais said in a press release. “She conducted and oversaw a deep clean of the entire center, and used her incredible creativity for the signage around the center alerting visitors to changes that have been made.”
While the center was closed to the general public over the past three months, Langlinais said folks at the center were still fielding phone calls and emails answering people’s traveling questions and whether or not restaurants, lodging facilities and shops were reopened.
“We expect that the county will move into Phase 2 reopening this week and we’re hoping that would include some lifting of some of our travel restrictions,” she said. “…. Really we’re actively promoting and advertising for our more of our local residents to be travelers here within the county.”
Local travelling is also be encouraged from neighboring counties including Curry and coastal Douglas counties, Langlinais added.
With safety being its top priority, Langlinais said the center is doing all it can to mitigate and minimize the spread of the new coronavirus and to keep its volunteers and patrons safe. A balancing act, officials at the visitor center are conscious of all the safety precautions related to COVID-19 as well as the need and importance of reopening the local economy and the tourism industry.
Like so many people and businesses, the tourism industry has never been through anything like this before, said Langlinais. Looking to the future, she said she hopes the industry can make a safe, slow and steady comeback to bring back local jobs and to do so without endangering others and going through another economic shutdown.
“Tourism is really big for our economy here,” said Langlinais. “Visitors spend $260 to $275 million in our county every year and that’s a lot of money. It supports a lot of jobs so we need to make sure that we are remembering that (the tourism industry) is about economic development for our communities and not just fun and games.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In