Two downtown businesses were damaged when a blaze broke out the day after Thanksgiving, creating a difficult task for firefighters working to control the fire.
The Coos Bay Fire Department reported 9-1-1 calls reporting the fire in the 100 block of Anderson Avenue started shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday. The calls came as a large crowd was leaving the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Visitors and Convention Bureau.
Police officers were the first to arrive and they noticed smoke coming from Nail Polish Spa and Darrell’s Devil Food. The smoke was in a three-story building and along the strip on Anderson Avenue that holds close to a dozen businesses.
Police were able to block off Anderson Avenue, and when firefighters arrived minutes later, they found smoke coming from Nail Polish Spa and the windows at Darrell’s Devil Food were blacked out and hot to the touch, indicating an active blaze inside.
The battalion chief in charge of scene upgraded the call to a confirmed structure fire and called for backup from the North Bend Fire Department and Charleston Fire Department. Firefighters forced their way into Darrell’s Devil Food in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.
Initially, firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading while waiting for backup to arrive. Inside the building, the firefighters ran into struggles due to the unusual shape of the building as well as extreme heat. It took multiple attempts to push to the back of the building and extinguish the fire.
Battalion Chief Steve Takis reported it took about 20 minutes to put out the fire. Fire crews remained on scene for two more hours controlling hot spots and removing smoke from the building.
After the fire was controlled, investigators with the Coos Bay Fire Department went into the businesses to look for a cause of the fire. A report from the investigation is expected this week. Nail Polish Spa received significant smoke damage during the fire while Darrell’s Devil Food received significant fire and smoke damage. Both businesses had insurance.
“Fires in these types of occupancies can create great confusion for citizens due to unfamiliar surroundings and potentially large numbers of people,” Takis said. “Citizens are reminded that if you are in a business and there is indication that there may be a fire you should exit the business in a calm manner and remain outside until fire officials clear the building.”
Takis said the Coos Bay Fire Department would like to express their gratitude to all agencies that helped with this incident, which included Coos Bay Police Department, North Bend Fire Department, Charleston Rural Fire Protection District, Myrtle Point Fire chief, Bay Cities Ambulance, Pacific Power, Northwest Natural Gas, and the business owners of both businesses effected.
