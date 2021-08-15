The Coos Bay Downtown Association recently announced its “Running Legs” Bike Rack Project has been completed. The CBDA’s vision was to bring more locals and tourists to downtown Coos Bay and give them a place to park their bikes. Once cyclists park, they can easily stroll through the downtown area and enjoy shopping in local retail stores and dining at fabulous eateries.
“With our areas rich history in running, we decided to use a running leg bike racks design from an artist in Tennessee” said Executive Director Holly Boardman. “The running leg design is a piece of art as well as a functional bike rack. They look beautiful and kids can also play around them.”
The CBDA Design Committee and board of directors managed the effort by purchasing the rack design, securing funding and managing the project. Funding included a $5,000 grant from The Ford Family Foundation, $2,500 from Jordan Cove and $2,000 from The Rotary Coos Foundation. The city of Coos Bay provided an in-kind donation of location preparation and installation. You’ll find the bike racks at the Coos Bay Visitor Center, 50 Central Avenue, and the Preway near the Prefontaine murals both located just off of Highway 101. More will be added as the city identifies other locations to serve downtown businesses. That includes the new “green” parking lot located at 3rd and Central that will be under construction in September.
The project also incorporated local students in manufacturing the bike racks. The CBDA partnered with Marshfield High School Manufacturing Class and instructor Glen Crook to provide an opportunity to students to learn while leaving a legacy for their community. The project used the skills and of Ryan Liggett, Mason Kralicek, Clayton Kellam, Hunter Ricketts, Jack Waddington, Taylor Waddington and Katrina Hampton.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association is committed to promoting Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work and visit by enhancing the quality life of the downtown area, strengthening local business and encouraging new business development. For information or to become a member, contact Executive Director Holly Boardman at (541) 266-9706 or visit the CBDA’s website www.coosbaydowntown.org.
