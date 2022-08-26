Drug bust

The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team recently executed a search warrant and busted a large-scale illegal marijuana operation. Officers seized 66,000 live marijuana plants and 11,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

 Contributed photos

Throughout the past 30 days, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team has seized substantial quantities of methamphetamine and heroin. Additionally, DINT has served several search warrants on illegal marijuana growing operations operating in Douglas County.

On July 18, DINT detectives were conducting an operation in Oakland. Detectives contacted 45-year-old Charity Allen of Myrtle Creek and 43-year-old Jeremy Young near the intersection First and Locust. Canine Trapper was deployed on both Allen and Young’s vehicle, where he alerted to the presence of controlled substances. Allen and Young were found to be in possession of approximately 17 ounces (1.06 lbs) of methamphetamine. Young was lodged at the Douglas County Jail for Attempted Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Allen is pending charges of Unlawful Delivery and Possession of Methamphetamine.

