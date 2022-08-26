Throughout the past 30 days, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team has seized substantial quantities of methamphetamine and heroin. Additionally, DINT has served several search warrants on illegal marijuana growing operations operating in Douglas County.
On July 18, DINT detectives were conducting an operation in Oakland. Detectives contacted 45-year-old Charity Allen of Myrtle Creek and 43-year-old Jeremy Young near the intersection First and Locust. Canine Trapper was deployed on both Allen and Young’s vehicle, where he alerted to the presence of controlled substances. Allen and Young were found to be in possession of approximately 17 ounces (1.06 lbs) of methamphetamine. Young was lodged at the Douglas County Jail for Attempted Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Allen is pending charges of Unlawful Delivery and Possession of Methamphetamine.
On July, 21, DINT with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office served two search warrants in the 3000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road, Azalea. The locations had two black market illegal marijuana growing operations occurring. In addition to the illegal marijuana grows, detectives uncovered copious amounts of trash, multiple planning violations and illegal water usage. DINT seized and destroyed 3,965 marijuana plants from the two locations. Multiple individuals unrelated to the marijuana operation were arrested on outstanding warrants. Investigation into the suspects of the marijuana operation is continuing and arrests are anticipated.
On July 27, DINT conducted an operation in the Canyonville area. DINT conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Stagecoach Road, Canyonville. Detectives contacted 51-year-old Randall Slay of Myrtle Creek, who was the sole operator of the vehicle. Canine Trapper was deployed to Slay’s vehicle and alerted to the presence of controlled substances. Approximately 14.25 ounces (.89 lbs) of methamphetamine and 23.6 grams of heroin was located in Slay’s vehicle. Slay was lodged at the Douglas County Jail for Attempted Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Attempted Delivery of Heroin, Unlawful Possession of Heroin and a Parole Violation.
On July 29, DINT served a search warrant in the 4000 block of S Myrtle Road, in Myrtle Creek. A large illegal marijuana operation was being operated on the property. Detectives located three firearms and additional evidence associated with the illegal operation. DINT also discovered water use violations in addition to trash, human feces and fertilizer being discarded along the water way. A total of 1,738 marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. 28 year old Jesus Ayala Faris was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail for Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, the property owner, Harlan Phelps, was cited and released at the scene for Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana.
On July, 29, DINT conducted an operation in the city of Roseburg. During the operation detectives contacted 20-year-old Ty Keenan of Klamath Falls. Keenan was found to be in possession of a firearm concealed on his person, as well as 38 grams of methamphetamine. Keenan was lodged at the Douglas County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Attempted Delivery of Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.
On August 5, conducted an investigation into an illegal marijuana grow occurring in the 2000 block of Green Valley Road, Oakland. Detectives seized and destroyed 896 marijuana plants. This investigation is ongoing.
On August 10, DINT served a search warrant in the 4000 block of Glenbrook Loop Road, in Riddle. The search warrant was in relation to an illegal marijuana growing operation occurring on the property. During the service of the search warrant detectives seized and destroyed 5,573 marijuana plants. In addition to the illegal marijuana, detectives located multiple makeshift, unpermitted living structures. Additionally, detectives learned water for the operation was initially being provided by a well on the property and held in a large swimming pool, until the well was no longer viable to produce sufficient water supply. During the service of the warrant, detectives contacted a water delivery truck who was transporting water to the property (violation of House Bill 4061). 28-year-old Juan Villegas-Beaz was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail for Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana. 61-year-old Kevin Welker of Winston was also arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail for the Unlawful Water Transportation to a Marijuana Grow Site.
On August 10, DINT served a second warrant in the 2,000 block of Glenbrook Loop Road, in Riddle. This location was also the site of an illegal marijuana grow. The site had been partially harvested, but detectives still seized and destroyed 583 marijuana plants which were scheduled to be harvested within the coming days. As with other illegal marijuana sites, this location was also illegally using water to maintain the illegal growing operation. Investigation into this operation in on going and arrests are anticipated.
On August 17, DINT detectives served a search warrant in the 31000 block of Cow Creek Road, Glendale. During the service of the search warrant detectives located 303 very large illegal marijuana plants, 825 pounds of processed marijuana, as well as an illegal marijuana concentrate extraction lab. Detectives also located a substantial amount of US Currency, gold/silver, and records showing distribution. This search warrant revealed a large-scale operation will other illegal marijuana grows occurring in Douglas County and Josephine County. Additional warrants were served on other illegal marijuana grow operations. DINT served a second search warrant in relation to this case in the 900 block of Reuben Road, Glendale. During the service of the warrant on Reuben Road, detectives seized and destroyed 123 large marijuana plants. DINT contacted the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) and informed them of an illegal marijuana occurring in their county. JMET served a search warrant at the location and discovered in excess of 3,000 marijuana plants, “multiple firearms, silver and cash.” DINT was assisted on this case by JMET and the DEA. 69-year-old Robert Jones and 63-year-old Robin Prinzing were arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail for Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, and Money Laundering. Additional arrests in this investigation are anticipated.
On August 18, DINT detectives conducted an operation in the city of Winston, Oregon. DINT detectives contacted 62-year-old Theresa Dostie of Winston and 49-year-old Lori Johnson of Winston in 90 block of S Main Street, Winston. Canine Trapper was deployed on the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the presence of controlled substances. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 11 ounces (.68 lbs) of methamphetamine. Johnson was lodged at the Douglas County Jail for Attempted Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and on an outstanding warrant. Dostie was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.
DINT is an interagency team with representatives from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, Douglas County, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
In 2022 the Douglas County Commissioners committed a substantial number of resources to DINT to combat the large-scale marijuana operations occurring in the community. These illegal operations direct marijuana outside the state of Oregon, put a substantial strain on Douglas County’s water resources, as well as damage the lands and water ways in our community. The additional resources and support provided by Douglas County has resulted in a substantial increase in DINT’s effectiveness in reduce illegal narcotics in our community.
