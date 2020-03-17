SOUTH COAST — Douglas Electric Cooperative is striving to stay ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic by staggering its crew member’s schedules.
“Any business has essential services and people who keep the lights on are essential,” said Todd Munsey, DEC’s public information officer. “We can’t get along without them.”
To ensure the health of their 16 crew members, one will arrive right as another is leaving the yard.
“We have a relatively small crew that comes in the morning, sit around the table, yakking as they get ready for the day,” Munsey said. “If they are going to catch anything, that’s the time … We are basically separating them.”
In addition to the staggered crew schedules, DEC has increased its cleaning regiments by wiping down the interior of the trucks, tables and chairs.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure nothing is shared or inadvertently brought in,” he said.
In an email, Munsey wrote that some co-ops have closed their physical offices to help prevent the spread of the virus. These included Hood River and Inland Power Co-ops.
“If we close the front doors, we start handling things by phone so it’s just not the personal exchange,” Munsey said. “We wouldn’t be closing down, just restricting access.”
Of course, Munsey said DEC is not at that point yet. For now, DEC is working to protect its crews by increased cleaning and staggered schedules.
“It’s a precaution to make sure we keep services going and keep the lights on for folks,” Munsey said. “… We want to stay out as far ahead of it as we can.”
