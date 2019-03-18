SOUTH COAST — Only 290 people remain without power since the Feb. 24 storm devastated parts of the southern Oregon coast.
In an update from Douglas Electric Cooperative, 97 percent of its system is back online as of Sunday, March 17.
Now crews are working to restore power at Loon Lake, Upper Smith River, and areas surrounding Curtain.
“The weather is very conductive to steady progress,” the press release said.
However, DEC reported that since restoring power to homes, a second vehicle hit a pole which took our power to some customers. Not only that, but a logging operation brought down poles and wire that had just been rebuilt.
“Some days it’s two steps forward and one step back,” the release said. “These setbacks obviously delay the restoration process for our members.”
Meanwhile, DEC is having more poles, equipment and materials shipped in to continue its work, cleanup and repairs.