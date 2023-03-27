Wildfire prevention, mitigation

With this new funding, DEC will be able to accelerate and expand its efforts

 Courtesy

Douglas Electric Cooperative (DEC) has been awarded $9,151,505 in funding to enhance its fuel treatments, vegetation management, and other mitigation efforts in high-risk wildfire areas.

The funding will enable DEC to reduce the fuel buildup in the utility right-of-way, increase forest health, and minimize the probability that the transmission and distribution system may be the origin or contributing source of a fire.



