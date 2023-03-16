Nick Frisinger

Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice and Tim Freeman are pleased to announce that Nick Frisinger has been hired as the new Director for the Douglas County Solid Waste Department.  Frisinger joined the Solid Waste Team in January and has been settling into his new position.  Prior to hiring Frisinger, Scott Adams, who in addition to his job duties as the Douglas County Public Works Director, has been the acting Interim Douglas County Solid Waste Director since 2017.  Adams will continue in his role as the Public Works Director, which over sees the Public Works Department, Natural Resources, Engineering, Fleet and Operations & Maintenance Divisions.

Frisinger previously worked as a Project Manager at ROMTEC Utilities in Roseburg and as the Logistics Supervisor at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Martinez, California.   He brings with him extensive knowledge in industry program management, as well as a background in the waste and utility trade.  Frisinger studied Business Management at California Polytechnic Institute in San Luis Obispo, California.  He is married to Kristi and they have a four-year-old daughter.  



