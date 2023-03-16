Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice and Tim Freeman are pleased to announce that Nick Frisinger has been hired as the new Director for the Douglas County Solid Waste Department. Frisinger joined the Solid Waste Team in January and has been settling into his new position. Prior to hiring Frisinger, Scott Adams, who in addition to his job duties as the Douglas County Public Works Director, has been the acting Interim Douglas County Solid Waste Director since 2017. Adams will continue in his role as the Public Works Director, which over sees the Public Works Department, Natural Resources, Engineering, Fleet and Operations & Maintenance Divisions.
Frisinger previously worked as a Project Manager at ROMTEC Utilities in Roseburg and as the Logistics Supervisor at Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Martinez, California. He brings with him extensive knowledge in industry program management, as well as a background in the waste and utility trade. Frisinger studied Business Management at California Polytechnic Institute in San Luis Obispo, California. He is married to Kristi and they have a four-year-old daughter.
“I am pleased to say that we have achieved great things in our Solid Waste Program over the past six years in order to bring it to where it is today. But, as with any program, there is still so much more we hope to accomplish. We are thrilled about hiring Nick and also about promoting individuals to our management team,” stated Scott Adams, Public Works Director.
In addition to Frisinger, the Douglas County Solid Waste Department has also undergone some management restructuring. As a part of the restructure they established two new Division Manager positions, Landfill Operations Manager and Transfer Site Division Manager. Josh Klein, a twenty-one year veteran employee of the Solid Waste Department was promoted to Landfill Operations Manager. Garrett Lampton, who is relatively new to Douglas County Solid Waste, but has over 19 years of waste management experience was promoted to Transfer Site Division Manager. Furthermore, they have promoted Chris McGuire to Landfill Operations Supervisor and Tanesha Brookbank to Transfer Site Operations Supervisor, both have worked for the Douglas County Solid Waste Department for 10 and 9 years respectively. They all will bring many years of refuse expertise to the operations that they will now lead.
“We are very excited about the future of our Solid Waste Program, and look forward to what Nick and his team will bring to the table,” commented Board Chair and Liaison Commissioner, Tom Kress.
