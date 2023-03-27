Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice and Tim Freeman, along with the Douglas County Juvenile Department are pleased to announce that Koree Tate has been hired in a dual role as the Program/Partnership Coordinator for the Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (LPSCC) and as the HIPAA Privacy Officer. Tate will be part of the Douglas County Juvenile Department’s Team and has been undergoing various training sessions since she started a few weeks ago.
In her new role, Tate will be responsible for the coordination, facilitation and support of LPSCC. LPSCC is a statutorily required policy body that engages in a variety of activities to improve system-wide communication and collaboration related to local criminal justice policy and planning and to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding the use of state and county resources to supervise local offenders. As it relates to LPSCC, the Program Coordinator is responsible for researching, analyzing and providing resource development assistance; maintaining effective and positive working relationships with program service providers, community organizations and other agency partners; participating in meetings; strengthening collaboration with key stakeholders; gathering and preparing relevant data and developing strategic work plans, meeting materials, policies and procedures pertinent to the planning and implementation of LPSCC goals, including funding opportunities and grant writing. This position also serves as the HIPAA Privacy Officer. The HIPAA Privacy Officer is responsible for related policy development in coordination with the County’s Human Resources, Risk Management and Legal Counsel departments; developing and implementing HIPAA privacy and security training; ensuring proper business associate agreements are implemented; conducting risk assessments; and investigating and responding to privacy breaches.
