WINSTON — It has been one month since Geraldine Donna Galer, 77, of Winston, was last seen. Deputies are still seeking information as to her whereabouts.
Galer was last seen driving a gray 2002 GMC Safari Van with Oregon license plate YRC203. She is described as 5 foot, 4 inches, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She may be suffering from a medical condition which has caused confusion and an altered state of mind. She was last seen Dec. 8 at approximately 10:13 a.m. in the 800 block of Summit View Avenue in Sutherlin.
"Mrs. Galer could be anywhere inside or outside of Douglas County because she was mobile in a vehicle. We really need the help of the community to be aware of this case and report any information to our office. We want to provide her loved ones with some answers," said Sgt. Brad O'Dell.
Ms. Galer's van had a spare tire on the rear passenger side. She was last known to be wearing a tan knit hat, black jacket, red gloves, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Any information should be referred to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471.